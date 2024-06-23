Advertisement
L.A. Influential

Peter Eliasberg: Fearsome litigator for inmates’ rights

By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
Photography by 
Christina House
Peter Eliasberg
Peter Eliasberg, photographed at the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on Oct. 25.

If you Google Peter Eliasberg, the results are misleading: You’ll see him at film awards. Galas. Movie premieres. Lanky, with perpetually tousled salt-and-pepper hair, he looks a little out of place on the red carpet alongside the blond woman in the photos — his wife, Catherine Dent. She’s the actor of the pair.

What you won’t find, because photos are banned in the federal courtrooms in downtown L.A., are images of Eliasberg in his admittedly less glamorous element doing what he does best: arguing in front of a judge and striking fear into the heart of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Currently, three major lawsuits are challenging notoriously bad conditions and abuse inside L.A. County’s sprawling network of county jails, which are run by the Sheriff’s Department. As chief counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, Eliasberg is representing thousands of inmates in two of them. In 2022, Eliasberg and colleagues reignited one of the cases, which dates back to the 1970s, with the bombshell discovery that jail staff had been chaining mentally ill people to benches for days at a time. The revelation nearly led to a contempt hearing against the county the following year — something officials only narrowly avoided by acquiescing to the ACLU’s demands and making major changes at the Inmate Reception Center downtown.

Peter Eliasberg

The other case, which Eliasberg spearheaded 12 years ago, is centered on the beatings and assorted violence meted out by deputies. Though change has been halting, over the last decade jailers have at least stopped beating inmates with flashlights and now punch them in the face far less often than they used to. That might seem like a low bar for progress, but it’s not the kind of culture shift that sheriff’s departments tend to make on their own.

Neither of these massive pieces of litigation is a one-man show: In court, Eliasberg is always flanked by a dogged team of ACLU lawyers. But at 63, he’s been on the case longer than anyone else except for the judge.

Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Blakinger was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing for For her insightful, humane portrait, reported with great difficulty, of men on Death Row in Texas who play clandestine games of “Dungeons & Dragons,” countering their extreme isolation with elaborate fantasy. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

