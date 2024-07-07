They are the bosses, elected officials and A-list names calling the shots from the seats of power. July 7, 2024 3 AM PT Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Kris Jenner: Mother of Kardashians Bob Iger: Embattled keeper of the House of Mouse The L.A. County supervisors: The Five Little Queens Lucian Grainge: Artist-friendly leader of a music juggernaut Rick Caruso: Mall mogul, voice of political moderates Ted Sarandos: Vanquisher in streaming wars Alberto Carvalho: Bold post-COVID-lockdown school leader Kamala Harris: Vice president on front lines of political crisis Ari Emanuel: Hollywood agent provocateur Archbishop José Gomez: Soft-spoken, hard-line prelate Gavin Newsom: The governor of Los Angeles Jaime Lee: ‘Superstar’ Koreatown real estate revivalist Evan Spiegel: The old man of social media Alex Padilla: Quiet, potent force on politics’ long road Bryan Freedman: Celebrity legal pit bull Michael Rapino: A live music overlord Alejandro Mayorkas: The immigrant overseeing the borders Jay Marciano and Paul Tollett: Masterminds behind Eras tour, Coachella