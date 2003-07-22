Los Angeles Times Appoints Leo Wolinsky Executive Editor LOS ANGELES, January 7, 2000 - Leo Wolinsky, a Los Angeles Times managing editor with 22 years of experience at the newspaper, has been appointed to the new position of executive editor with overall responsibility for The Times' newsroom operations, announced Michael Parks, editor and executive vice president.



The Times' managing editors for regional editions, features and projects now report to Wolinsky, who will continue to oversee the Metro, Business, Photo and Los Angeles Times-Washington Post News Service staffs.



Parks also appointed Ardith Hilliard, editor of the San Fernando Valley Edition, to the new position of associate editor and assistant to the editor. She will have a wide range of responsibilities, including implementation of The Times' guidelines governing cooperation between the editorial and business sides of the paper.



Wolinsky and Hilliard report to Parks, whose other direct reports include: Janet Clayton, editor of the editorial pages and vice president; Frank del Olmo, associate editor; Susan Denley, director of editorial hiring and development; Leah Gentry, editorial director of new media; Jill St. George, editorial business director; and Narda Zacchino, associate editor, vice president and Reader's Representative.



"These complementary positions are the product of a thoughtful review of our editorial leadership structure and assessment of what we want to do as we strive for ever higher levels of journalistic excellence," said Parks. "Leo and Ardie are great newsroom leaders with the vision and drive that will provide strong, direct and bold leadership in continuing The Times' long, proud history of distinguished journalism."



The new day-to-day management structure will allow Parks to focus on The Times' strategic editorial initiatives. These include redesigning the paper, identifying future coverage needs, and providing unique and relevant journalism to one of the world's most diverse regions.



Leo Wolinsky



Wolinsky, who was named managing editor-news in 1997, led The Times' recent efforts to codify the newspaper's journalistic principles and guidelines.



He joined The Times in 1977 as a staff writer in the South Bay bureau. He worked as a reporter in a variety of areas until 1987 when he was promoted to assistant bureau chief of the Sacramento bureau. In 1989, he was named assistant city editor and later served as California political editor, city editor, metropolitan editor and assistant managing editor.



Wolinksy led two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams that reported on the 1994 Northridge earthquake and 1992 Los Angeles riots.



He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California.



Ardith Hilliard



Hilliard was named editor of the Valley Edition in 1997 after serving as the edition's city editor and managing editor. She joined The Times in 1989 as deputy city editor of its Orange County Edition and later served as an assistant city editor in the paper's Los Angeles office.



She was a member of three Pulitzer Prize-winning teams that covered the 1998 North Hollywood bank shoot-out, 1994 Northridge earthquake and 1992 Los Angeles riots.



Hilliard's 30-year journalism career also includes positions with the San Jose Mercury News, Dallas Times-Herald, St. Petersburg Times and Atlantic City Press.



She holds a bachelor's degree in English and American literature from Northwestern University.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 23 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.