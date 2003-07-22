Investment Strategies Conference to Feature Workshops, Panels LOS ANGELES, January 20, 2000 - For the almost half of American households whose stock and mutual fund holdings comprise about 35 percent of their financial assets, market volatility and savvy stock selection are matters of economic survival. For Southern California investors - retirees, Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers alike - the Los Angeles Times Investment Strategies Conference & Expo may help provide the competitive edge they need to not just survive but prosper.



The fourth annual conference will be held Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



Major panels and workshops will focus on what's in store for the stock market in 2000; investing in the high-tech, telecommunications and foreign sectors; and using the Web to research high-growth stocks and mutual funds.



Highlighting Saturday's program will be Arthur Levitt, Securities and Exchange Commission chairman. In the past, Levitt has made significant policy statements at this investment forum.



The General Session on Sunday will feature a Tech Stock All-Star panel that will offer insights into the best high-tech and telecommunications stocks in the market today. Leading advisors participating in the panel include Kevin Landis of Firsthand Funds, Alberto Vilar from Amerindo Investment Management and Ron Elijah of RS Management.



The conference will also feature several two-hour workshops that will show investors how to reevaluate their mutual fund portfolios, help retirees manage their retirement finances, and teach novices the basics of investing. For the experienced investor, two of the sessions will focus on advanced stock trading strategies including technical analysis, puts and calls, and other secrets of the pros.



Other panel sessions will focus on financing a child's education; getting the most from your 401(k), IRA and other retirement accounts; tax and financial planning strategies; and "basket" securities and other new investment ideas.



Financial advisors participating in the two-day event represent a host of nationally recognized firms including American Express Financial Advisors, Deloitte & Touche, Ernst & Young, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, John Hancock Funds, Morningstar, Charles Schwab & Co. and The Vanguard Group.



More than 70 financial and investment companies and organizations will be on hand in the exhibit hall to provide information and resources on investment and financial issues. In addition to sponsors and exhibitors, the NAIC (National Association of Investors Corporation) Pavilion will offer information on investment clubs and other financial topics.



Advance registration is $45 for one day and $55 for both days. After February 9, registration is $55 for one day or $65 for two days. Admission to only the exhibit hall and general session is $10. On-site registration is $55 for one day and $65 for two days. Individual panel admission is $25 per session. Arthur Levitt's address only will be open to the public at no charge.



Registrations can be made by calling 800/350-3211. There is a $10 discount for Internet registrations, which can be made at www.latimes.com/isc.



The conference is sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton and Morningstar.



Companies interested in sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities should call 213/237-2037.