Los Angeles Times Names Schaub Director of Circulation LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2000 - The Los Angeles Times has named Daniel E. Schaub as its new director of circulation.



Schaub most recently served as director of circulation for The Times' Inland Empire/San Gabriel Valley Region, where he played a key role in helping launch the Inland Valley Our Times local news section. He replaces Jay Lorick who was promoted to director of financial planning for The Times.



Schaub is responsible for coordinating overall circulation sales, marketing and subscriber retention activities, and works closely with the Times' four regional presidents in Southern California. He reports to Robert G. Magnuson, senior vice president, regions.



Schaub joined The Times in 1985 as a home delivery manager in the Inland Empire, and has held circulation sales and marketing positions in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties and in Northern California, where he established a delivery network for the paper's National Edition.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 23 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country with a daily circulation of 1, 098,347 and 1,385,787 Sunday. In addition to its National Edition, The Times publishes four daily regional editions covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties.