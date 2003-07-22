Festival of Books to Feature Pulitzer Prize Winners LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2000 - Three of this year's Pulitzer Prize winners - Jhumpa Lahiri, David M. Kennedy and C.K. Williams - will be among the more than 300 authors appearing at the fifth annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which will be held Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at UCLA.



Lahiri, Kennedy and Williams are also finalists for the 20th annual Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, which will be presented Saturday evening at UCLA's Royce Hall.



Other leading authors and celebrities scheduled to appear at the Festival of Books include: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sherman Alexie, Clive Barker, Aimee Bender, Ray Bradbury, David Brancaccio, Terry Brooks, Sandra Cisneros, Michael Crichton, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Dom DeLuise, Jared Diamond, Kirk Douglas, Jane Goodall, Goose Gossage, Martha Grimes, Marilu Henner, Tony Hillerman, Arianna Huffington, Ed Hirsch, Jonathan Kozol, Joyce Carol Oates, George Plimpton, Cybill Shepherd, Susan Sontag and Sarah Vowell.



The festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. It is sponsored by Barnes & Noble and Target, and presented in association with UCLA.



Admission is free to the public. However, tickets will be required to attend author panel discussions and lectures. Tickets can be obtained free of charge at all Ticketmaster locations throughout Southern California. A limited number of tickets will also be available on-site. On-campus parking will be available for $5.



Detailed speaker and activity information is available on the festival's Web site, https://www.latimes.com/events/fob.



The festival's almost 90 panel sessions will focus on an extensive range of topics and interest areas, including:



Adventure/Travel - Extreme Adventure: Survival of the Fittest; The Virtual World of Pico Iyer; and Wanderlust: Travelers' Tales



African American - The Color of the Game: Race in American Sports; and What America Owes to Blacks

Asian American - New China Writing with Ha Jin, Adeline Yen Mah, Anchee Min and Gail Tsukiyama



Biography - Fact & Fiction; Great Dames; Life in Music; Writing Lives; and Memoir: I, Me, Mine



Business - Crash and Burn: Old and New Prosperities; and Hyperlink: The New Digital Age



Family and Children - Dysfunctional Families, Functional Fiction; Hope and Heartbreak in America's Schools; and Parenting in 2000: Brave New Family



Gay and Lesbian Issues - Out and About: Gay and Lesbian Writing with Lillian Faderman, Jesse Green, Minnie Bruce Pratt, Alicia Gaspar de Alba and Charlotte Innis

Current/General Interest - American Gothic: From John Lennon to JonBenet; Apocalypse Now: Survivors' Stories; Overthrowing the Government: America's Changing Political Culture; and Search for Community



History - Historical Fiction: Mists of Time; History's Elusive Truths; The New American Military: From SALT to Star Wars; The Vietnam War: Cultural Fallout; and Vietnam Reconsidered: 25 Years Later



Hollywood - Art of the Screenplay; Glitterati: The Movie Business; Matinee Dreams: The History of Hollywood; and Page to Screen: How a Book Becomes a Movie



Humor - Comic Genius: The Legacy of Charles Schultz; and What's So Funny About L.A.?



Jewish Culture - Wisdom Old and New with Rabbi Naomi Levi, Illan Stavans, Rabbi David Wolpe and Jonathan Kirsch



Latino and South American - Border Heat: Latin Romance; Havana Dreams; and Life on the Border: Mexican American Realities



L.A. and Southern California - Valley Girls and Surfer Boys: Growing Up Absurd; L.A. Mysteries: Making a Killing; California's Poetry of Place; Divining Rods: Dousing the Desert; and Fiction West of Eden



Women - The World Split Open: The Women's Movement; and Women's Healthcare: The Mind-Body Connection



Other Festival of Books activities include book signings, cooking demonstrations, poetry readings, children's storytelling, cartoon characters, and music, drama and dance performances. The festival's more than 250 exhibitors include specialty booksellers from throughout Southern California as well as major book publishers.



The Festival of Books - one of the nation's premier public literary festivals - was created in 1996 by The Times to promote literacy, celebrate the written word, and bring together those who create books with the people who love to read them.



Los Angeles Times Book Prizes



A. Scott Berg, author of "Lindbergh," will emcee the 20th annual Los Angeles Times Book Prize awards ceremony, which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at UCLA's Royce Hall. Berg is a Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award and Los Angeles Times Book Prize winner.



Tickets to the event are $10 per person for the ceremony only and $50 per person for both the ceremony and a post-event reception. Tickets may be purchased through the UCLA Box Office at 310/825-2101 or Ticketmaster at 213/365-3500.



The Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, established in 1980, recognize outstanding literary achievements in eight categories: biography, current interest, history, poetry, science and technology, fiction, first fiction, and young adult fiction. Each prize includes a $1,000 cash award.