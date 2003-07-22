Jeffrey M. Johnson Named Sr. Vice President, General Manager LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2000 --- Jeffrey M. Johnson has been named senior vice president and general manager of the Los Angeles Times, effective immediately. He will be responsible for production, regional operations, distribution, and technology and systems for The Times, reporting to John Puerner, publisher and president, Los Angeles Times.



"Jeff is an exceptional newspaper executive and one of the best operations professionals in our business," said Puerner. "He will have primary responsibility for many elements of our circulation strategy including manufacturing, circulation sales, distribution and customer service. Additionally, in this position, he will be responsible for coordinating our planning for new technology."



A 16-year veteran of Tribune Company, Johnson, 40, has held a variety of positions in the company's publishing and education operations. He most recently has served as president and chief executive officer, Landoll, Inc., a publisher of educational materials and books for consumers. Johnson will continue to be involved in Landoll during a transition period.



Previously, Johnson was executive vice president, general manager and chief operating officer of Landoll from 1998 to 2000. From 1992 to 1998, he was vice president and director of operations at The Orlando Sentinel. Prior to joining the Sentinel, Johnson served at the Chicago Tribune in various positions in operations from 1986 to 1992. He was on the audit staff at Tribune Company's corporate office from 1984 to 1986.



Prior to joining Tribune, Johnson worked for KPMG Peat Marwick from 1981 to 1984.



Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in accountancy at the University of Illinois and a master's degree in operations management at the University of Chicago.



In 1992 Johnson received the Tribune Management Award, the company's top award, for implementation of inserting zoning strategy.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 24 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions -- covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties -- as well as a National Edition.