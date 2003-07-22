Latimes.com Launches Insider's Guide LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (July 6, 2000) - Latimes.com has launched one of the Web's best "insider" guides to Los Angeles, just as summer visitors and Democratic National Convention attendees begin to flood the city. The online guide - available at www.calendarlive.com/visitors - is part of the sites' award-winning Calendar Live section.



Incorporating articles and critiques written by Los Angeles Times reporters and reviewers, the site brings the best that Los Angeles has to offer into one easy-to-use guide to Southern California hotels, restaurants, sights shopping, entertainment and recreation.



"No other site offers more to Los Angeles visitors than latimes.com," said Carol Perruso, president of latimes.com. "Whether your interest is special events, entertainment and dining or news, weather and sports, latimes.com is the most up-to-date information source about Los Angeles and Southern California."



Calendar Live's visitors guide features:



An insider's guide to Hollywood - everything from tours of Paramount Studios and famous filming locations to getting into TV tapings, premieres, award shows and film festivals



Recommendations on where to find L.A.'s best breakfasts and a table-hopping guide to Southern California's best restaurants



Profiles of L.A.'s top comedy and dance clubs, revues and other nighttime entertainment

Calendar Live was named the best entertainment section in the 1999 Eppy Awards competition sponsored by Editor & Publisher interactive.



The Los Angeles Times Web site, latimes.com, is one of the leading sources for national and international news and information on the World Wide Web, and the primary source of online news and information for and about Southern California. The site has more than 50,000 content pages and over 35,000 stories are posted daily along with news updated every two minutes. In addition, users have access to a million stories from past issues of the Los Angeles Times available in the latimes.com archives.