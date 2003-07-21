Los Angeles Times to Host Free Festival of Health Sept. 16-17 LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2000 - The second annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Health will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the University of Southern California, University Park Campus in Los Angeles.



Admission to the festival is free to the public. On-campus parking is available for $5.



Maureen Reagan, nationally recognized lecturer, political analyst and health advocate, will deliver Saturday afternoon's keynote address. She will be introduced by actor and Alzheimer's Association spokesman David Hyde Pierce, best known for his role as Niles Crane on the NBC hit series, Frasier.



The Festival of Health will feature panels, workshops, cooking and sports demonstrations as well as a variety of activities for children and teens. Detailed event information will be available in the official festival program, which will be published in the Sept. 11 edition of The Times, and on the festival's Web site, www.latimes.com/festivalofhealth. General information is also available by calling 213/237-WELL (9355).



The festival's 36 workshops and panel discussions will focus on such topics as breakthrough medical care, cardiac health care, fitness and nutrition, women's health issues, allergies and asthma, alternative therapies, and the best health-related sites on the World Wide Web.



The event will feature five stages offering cooking demonstrations; musical, cultural and children's entertainment; martial arts demonstrations; and aerobic, dance and exercise classes.



Last year, the first Festival of Health attracted more than 25,000 visitors and featured a number of leading speakers and health experts including Magic Johnson, Susan Love, Edward James Olmos, Dr. Isadore Rosenfeld, Barry Sears and Karen Voight. More than 100 health care exhibitors participated in the event.



The festival is presented in association with USC and is sponsored by The Doctors of USC, KTLA TV 5, Bally's Total Fitness, The California Wellness Foundation, HeaRx, National Health Link and Radio Disney.



Sponsorship and exhibitor information is available by calling 1-800-LATIMES, ext. 77334.