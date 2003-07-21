Latimes.com Launches Coverage of Democratic National Convention LOS ANGELES (August 7, 2000) -With one of the most comprehensive political news sites on the World Wide Web, latimes.com is offering visitors a front row seat at the Democratic National Convention, which begins August 14 in Los Angeles.



In advance of the convention, latimes.com has an extensive range of news, information and political analysis on the issues, convention and upcoming presidential election. Complete pre-convention news is available at www.latimes.com/dnc.



In addition to full coverage and photos published daily in the Los Angeles Times, special online features will include: audio and video interviews with reporters and newsmakers; a live daily webcast featuring reporters and political columnists from the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Newsday, The Baltimore Sun, The Orlando Sentinel among others; a 360-degree photo from inside the hall; and an audio-video delegate diary.



"Latimes.com's internet coverage allows readers to really experience the convention in addition to reading about it," said Richard Core, deputy editor for news at latimes.com.



Latimes.com's coverage will include:



A daily, 15-minute report at 11 a.m. PDT, featuring reporters from the Los Angeles Times and other newspapers from across the nation. The report will be moderated by Washington bureau chiefs Doyle McManus of the Los Angeles Times and Jim Warren of the Chicago Tribune and will include nationally recognized political analysts Ron Brownstein of the Los Angeles Times and Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune. Viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions by e-mail at unconven@excite.com.



A daily delegate convention diary, including audio interviews and video shot by Steve Fowler of North Carolina, who is participating in his first convention.



An archival video presentation of the 1960 convention in Los Angeles, including audio interviews, photo galleries, video and a timeline.



Latimes.com is a leading source of national and international news and the best source of online news and information for and about Southern California. Latimes.com has more than 50,000 content pages and some portion of the site is updated every two minutes, making it one of the most comprehensive news sites on the World Wide Web. Every day more than 3,000 stories are uploaded to provide readers with all of the day's news. In addition, users have access to a million stories from past issues of The Times available in the latimes.com archives. Latimes.com is part of Tribune Interactive, a leading news, information and entertainment network with operations in more than 23 U.S. markets across the country including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.



Tribune (NYSE: TRB) is a leading multimedia company with businesses in 23 major U.S. markets, including 18 of the top 30. Through its television and radio broadcasting, publishing and interactive operations, Tribune reaches nearly 80 percent of U.S. households daily. Tribune has $6 billion in revenues and more than 30,000 employees. A Fortune 500 company in 2000, Tribune, for the third straight year, ranked No. 1 among its industry peers in Fortune magazine's list of most-admired companies in America. Tribune Interactive operates leading interactive news and information sites in major markets across the United States and ranks among the top 25 news/information/entertainment networks in the country.



More information on Tribune is available on the Internet at www.tribune.com.