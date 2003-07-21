Lee, Palermini To Head Consumer Marketing, Information Technology Departments LOS ANGELES, September 6, 2000 - The Los Angeles Times has named new senior vice presidents to head its circulation and consumer marketing department and its information technology department.



Steven U. Lee moves from the position of president of The Times' Orange County Edition to the new position of senior vice president of circulation and consumer marketing. Robert J. Palermini, formerly manager of publishing technology with Tribune Publishing Company, joins The Times as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Both Lee and Palermini report to Jeff Johnson, Times senior vice president and general manager, and their appointments are effectively immediately.



"We are very fortunate to have two such exceptional executives in these key positions," said Johnson. "Steve has a strong consumer marketing background to go along with his experience at The Times in several different areas. Bob has more than 20 years of experience in the newspaper industry and has a well-deserved reputation for using technology strategically in all areas of newspaper operations. Each has the experience, leadership skills and vision to support The Times' overall strategic direction."



Lee will be responsible for all aspects of circulation, including sales, retention, marketing, distribution and customer service. He joined the paper in 1998 as vice president of consumer marketing and planning. He was named president of the Inland Valley/San Gabriel Valley region when it was formed later that year, and he became president of the Orange County Edition in January 2000. Before joining The Times, Steve worked for the Frito Lay International-Asia Pacific division of PepsiCo, Inc., where he was vice president of marketing. His management experience also includes eight years at Proctor & Gamble USA and International as well as positions at Heinz and Kraft Foods. Steve earned his bachelor's degree in economics and history from Claremont McKenna College and his master's in management from Northwestern University.



Palermini will be responsible for all business and production systems as well as The Times' technology infrastructure. He had been manager of publishing technology for Tribune Publishing Company since 1996 where he was responsible for creating technology strategy and developing new technology for all Tribune newspapers. Before that, he was technology director for the Sun-Sentinel Company in Florida, technical operations and prepress manager for the Daily Press in Virginia and program director for the Inland Press Assn. in Illinois. He also worked in a variety of positions, including chief information officer, for Shaw Newspapers. Palermini attended Norhtern Illinois University and studied photojournalism.



The Los Angeles Times, a Tribune Publishing company, has won 24 Pulitzer Prizes and is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions -- covering Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.