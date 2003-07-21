Los Angeles Times To Discontinue Community News Sections LOS ANGELES, September 13, 2000 -- The Los Angeles Times announced today that it has reached a decision to discontinue publication of its Our Times community news sections and refocus its local and regional coverage on the major issues that affect all Southern Californians. The decision is effective this week.



A total of 14 Our Times sections will cease publication. The Los Angeles Times will continue to publish an Inland Valley section as well as the San Gabriel Valley, South Bay and Westside weeklies. The independent newspapers published by Times Community News also will continue publication. These include the Costa Mesa/Newport Beach Daily Pilot, Huntington Beach Independent, Burbank Leader, Foothill Leader and Glendale News-Press.



"The decision to cease publication of Our Times is both a journalistic and financial one," said John Puerner, publisher, Los Angeles Times. "The Times is the region's preeminent newspaper and we want to focus on what we do best, which is covering the big regional stories. Our Times sections were a two-year effort in community news that was unable to attract the readership and advertising necessary to make them financially successful. Therefore, we are shifting our focus from some operations that weren't working and reinvesting to improve the newspaper for all our readers."



"This is a decision to play to The Times' strength, which is in-depth coverage of the region, the nation and the world," said John S. Carroll, editor, Los Angeles Times. "We will still cover the major local stories, but we'll leave the block-by-block coverage of neighborhoods to others. Over the months to come, we intend to strengthen our regional coverage in ways that readers will notice and appreciate."



Carroll noted that The Times this week launched a new Sunday section, Work Place, and next month plans to launch Tech Times, a weekly section on personal technology. Extensive changes in section B, which covers local and regional news, are being planned for early 2001.



Our Times sections will be discontinued in the following areas: Orange County, Ventura County, Crenshaw, Inglewood, Montebello/Pico Rivera, Downey, Santa Monica and Venice, Santa Clarita, and Sherman Oaks. This decision will result in the elimination of about 125 positions held by Our Times employees.



The Los Angeles Times, a Tribune Publishing company, has won 24 Pulitzer Prizes and is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as the National Edition.



Ceasing publication:



Our Times, Brea



Our Times, Conejo



Our Times, Crenshaw



Our Times, Fullerton



Our Times, Irvine



Our Times, Laguna Hills



Our Times, Mission Viejo



Our Times, Montebello/Pico Rivera



Our Times, San Juan Capistrano



Our Times, Santa Clarita



Our Times, Santa Monica



Our Times, Sherman Oaks



Our Times, Simi Valley



Our Times, West Ventura



Continuing publication:



Orange County Edition



San Fernando Valley Edition



Ventura County Edition



Inland Valley section (Mondays through Saturdays)



San Gabriel Valley Weekly (Fridays)



South Bay Weekly (Thursdays)



Westside Weekly (Fridays and Sundays)



Costa Mesa/Newport Beach Daily Pilot (Daily)



Huntington Beach Independent (Weekly)



Burbank Leader (Wednesdays & Saturdays)



Foothill Leader (Wednesdays & Saturdays)



Glendale News-Press (Daily)