Kim McCleary La France Appointed Vice President, Planning LOS ANGELES, October 12, 2000 -- The Los Angeles Times announced today that Kim McCleary La France has been appointed vice president, planning, reporting to John Puerner, publisher, Los Angeles Times. McCleary La France previously served as vice president, distribution/customer service at The Times.



"We are very pleased to appoint an executive of Kim's caliber and background to this new position at the Los Angeles Times," said Puerner. "Kim has been at the paper for almost 20 years, serving in a variety of planning and operational roles, and I am very excited about the many contributions she will continue to make to our organization."



McCleary La France, 47, joined the Los Angeles Times in 1981 as senior marketing research analyst and served as marketing research manager from 1983 to 1988. Beginning in 1988 she held a variety of positions in operations including operations manager, Orange County Press Project; director of operations, San Fernando Valley plant; and director of operations and product planning, Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley plants. In 1995, McCleary La France was promoted to director, advertising customer service and operations and in 1998 was appointed vice president, project management. She was named vice president, distribution/customer service in 1999.



McCleary La France earned a bachelor's of arts degree from Stanford University and a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University. She serves on the NAA's Committee on Newspaper Technology and Communications and Stanford Women in Management.



The Los Angeles Times, a Tribune Publishing company, has won 24 Pulitzer Prizes and is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.