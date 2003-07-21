Thomas H. Johnson Named General Manager, Times Community News LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2000 - The Los Angeles Times has named Thomas H. Johnson general manager of Times Community News, a division of The Times, in addition to his current responsibilities as publisher of the Newport Beach/Costa Mesa Daily Pilot and the Huntington Beach Independent. He reports to Jeffrey M. Johnson, senior vice president and general manager, Los Angeles Times.



Times Community News publishes five independent newspapers that include the Burbank Leader, Daily Pilot, Foothill Leader, Glendale News-Press and Huntington Beach Independent.



"These newspapers have long histories in their communities and a strong readership base," said Jeff Johnson. "Tom Johnson is a highly talented executive with extensive experience publishing community newspapers. We are confident that he will do an outstanding job maximizing the potential of this newspaper group."



Tom Johnson, 47, has been publisher of the Newport Beach/Costa Mesa Daily Pilot since 1993. He previously spent over 17 years in the newspaper industry with Scripps-Howard, Hearst Newspapers and Lesher Communications holding various positions including advertising director, marketing director and publisher.



Johnson earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University. He is vice president, Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the boards of Hoag Hospital 552 Club, Newport Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau, Orange Coast College Foundation, Costa Mesa Senior Center and Huntington Beach Union High School District Educational Enrichment Foundation.



The Los Angeles Times, a Tribune Publishing company, has won 24 Pulitzer Prizes and is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.