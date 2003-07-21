Latimes.com Wins Award for Best Newspaper Web Site Los Angeles, Nov. 13, 2000 - Latimes.com, the Web site of the Los Angeles Times, has been awarded the Best Newspaper Web Site in the 2000 WebAward competition sponsored by the Web Marketing Association (WMA).



The WebAward competition recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals who create and maintain outstanding corporate Web sites. An independent panel of experts - representing all Web-related disciplines - selected the winners based on site design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, navigation and ease of use.



"It is an honor to have the WMA recognize our successful efforts in making latimes.com the best newspaper site in the country," said Richard Core, latimes.com editor. "The popularity of latimes.com is reflected in the continuing growth in traffic to our site and in record-breaking spikes in traffic during the NBA playoffs and the presidential campaign."



"This award recognizes the teamwork of so many talented individuals," said latimes.com general manager Steve Barth. "They've worked long and hard to make the site as innovative, informative and valuable as possible to our visitors, whether they are searching for breaking news, in-depth analysis, the latest stock quotes or sports results, career opportunities or a new home."



Founded in 1997, Boston-based WMA helps set high quality standards for Internet marketing and corporate Web site development. The organization is composed of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals from around the country.



Latimes.com is a leading source of national and international news and the best source of online news and information for and about Southern California. Latimes.com has more than 50,000 content pages and some portion of the site is updated every two minutes, making it one of the most comprehensive news sites on the World Wide Web. Every day more than 3,000 stories are uploaded to provide readers with all of the day's news. In addition, users have access to a million stories from past issues of The Times available in the latimes.com archives. Latimes.com is part of Tribune Interactive, a leading news, information and entertainment network with operations in more than 23 U.S. markets across the country including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.