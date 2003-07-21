Recycler Classifieds to Launch Spanish-Language Publication LOS ANGELES, November 15, 2000 -- Recycler Classifieds, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tribune Company and managed by the Los Angeles Times, announced today it will launch a Spanish language publication in Southern California. The magazine-styled paper named COMPRA, meaning "buy" in English, will premiere November 17. Recycler Classifieds is a leading publisher of classified newspapers and specialty magazines in Southern California.



"The decision to launch such a niche product in the marketplace reflects the needs and wants of Angelenos," said Ruben Martinez, regional sales director of the new magazine. "There is a demand for a comprehensive Spanish language classified paper in Los Angeles that brings buyers and sellers together. COMPRA will fill that need."



The product will contain more than 400 categories including autos, automotive parts, rentals, entertainment, pets, employment and many others. The paper will be formatted similar to the company's successful "AutoBuys" line of products and will offer the reader many more categories to shop. It will contain private party ads, display ads, photo ads and occasional editorial specific to the Spanish market.



The paper will be available throughout the city for free. It will publish weekly and be distributed every Friday via street racks, convenience stores and other outlets where free publications are available.