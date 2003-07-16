Los Angeles Times Announces Single-Copy Price Increase

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, February 20, 2001 – The Los Angeles Times announced that it is increasing the single-copy price of the newspaper to 50 cents from 25 cents in Southern California, effective March 5.



“This pricing action is in response to higher newsprint costs and general inflation, and reflects the high quality of The Times’ journalism,” said John Puerner, publisher and president, Los Angeles Times.



The Times raised the single-copy price to 25 cents in 1979. In 1991 the single-copy price increased to 35 cents. In 1995 the single-copy price increased briefly to 50 cents, but was reduced in mid-1996 to 25 cents. The new single-copy price is consistent with that of most other major metropolitan daily newspapers.

Over the past five years, The Times has made significant editorial improvements and introduced new columns, features and sections, such as Tech Times, Work Place, Health and Highway 1. The Times will continue to focus on strengthening its local and regional news coverage while maintaining in-depth reporting of international and national news, including building a stronger investigative unit in Washington, D.C. The Times’ coverage of the recent presidential election was credited by many as among the best in the nation. The Times also is planning improvements in Section “B” which covers local and regional news.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 24 Pulitzer Prizes, is a Tribune Publishing newspaper. The largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country, The Times publishes four daily regional editions – covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties – as well as an Inland Valley section and a National edition.