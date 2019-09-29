20 Images
Protests continue in Hong Kong
Protesters clash with police for continuous days in Hong Kong, sparking fears of more ugly scenes around China’s National Day this week
Police in riot gear pin down a protester as officers conduct a mass arrest of demonstrators near Hong Kong police headquarters Sunday. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A protester is pinned to the ground Sept. 29 on a second straight day of clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hong Kong protesters are held down and arrested. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Police officers in riot gear confronted protesters with tear gas, batons and shields. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A members of the Special Tactical Squad confronts a demonstrator Sept. 29. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators wearing gas masks and carrying umbrellas face off against police officers. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A protester, part of a group moving toward Hong Kong police headquarters, is given aid. He was said to have been shot with a rubber bullet and was awaiting an ambulance. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Pro-democracy demonstrators throw bricks at windows of the Central Government building while a peaceful rally commemorating the 5th umbrella movement is concurrently taking place at Tamar Park in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A demonstrator prepares to toss an object into a flaming barricade. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A protester is ready to toss a Molotov cocktail at police officers the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong on Sept. 29. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A woman runs through tear gas used by the Hong Kong police to disperse demonstrators, gathering in defiance of the upcoming China’s national day, in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hong Kong police officers in riot gear raise warning flags as they use tear gas to disperse demonstrators, gathering in defiance of the upcoming China’s national day, in Causeway Bay area of Hong Kong, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Police officers pepper spray and arrest a woman during a sweep for anti-government protesters on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok district in Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A local resident yells at police officers and dares them to shoot him, as police officers in riot gear march down Nathan Road, in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hong Kong police officers in riot gear arrest a man they try to disperse demonstrators, gathering in defiance of the upcoming China’s national day, in Causeway Bay area of Hong Kong, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hong Kong residents march in defiance of the upcoming China’s national day, in Wan Chai area of Hong Kong, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
A few dozen people unfurl a large China flag and gather around it to commemorate China’s national dayin Hong Kong. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Democracy demonstrators gather in defiance of the upcoming China’s national day, in Wan Chai area of Hong Kong, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Uncle Wong, a member of the Protect the Children, a community group who put themselves between the police and young protesters against the government, looks carefully down Nathan road for police presence. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Pastor Roy Chan Hoi-hing, 38, leader of the Protect the Children, a community group who put themselves between the police and young Hongkongers protesting against the government, holds up a cross and prays for the protesters that were arrested by the police. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
