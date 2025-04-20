NAME OF SCHOOL AND PROGRAMS Albany Law School

SCHOOL DEAN Cinnamon P. Carlarne

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1851

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM STARTED 1851

TOTAL ENROLLMENT 580

PLATFORMS OFFERED Residential Juris Doctor Flex Juris Doctor (all online except for one 3-4 day in person component a year) 100% Online Graduate Programs - LL.M., Master of Science, Certificate

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

Residential Juris Doctor



19 areas of concentration available Flex Juris Doctor

Business Law

Environmental Law

Government Law and Public Service

Social Justice and Public Interest

Online Graduate Programs



Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Financial Compliance and Risk Management

Government Affairs and Advocacy

Health Law and Healthcare Compliance

Human Resources, Law, Leadership and Policy

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Residential Juris Doctor: 2, 3, and 4 year options Flex Juris Doctor: 3 years, 3 months (10 semesters) Online Graduate Degree: LL.M. and Master of Science (provide flexible pacing options)

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Residential Juris Doctor: 100 on-campus in Albany, New York Flex Juris Doctor: Online with one in-person 3-4 day session per year Online Graduate Programs: 100% online and asynchronous

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS Albany Law School is accredited by the American Bar Association (which accredits only J.D. programs) and Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

RANKINGS #1 in Government Law (preLaw magazine) “A” rating for health law (preLaw magazine) Top School for Online Education (preLaw magazine) “A” rating for technology law (preLaw magazine) FlexJD recognized as Top 10 Innovative Program by Bloomberg Law

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM Residential Juris Doctor - $86,076/yr for 3yr program (includes fees, and estimated costs for housing, books, etc.) Flex Juris Doctor – $83,735/yr (includes fees and estimated costs for housing, books, etc.) Online Graduate Programs: MS: $47,730 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $10,800 (based on 2025-26 rates) LLM: $48,264 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $11,040 (based on 2025-26 rates) Advanced Certificate: $14,319 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $3,240 (based on 2025-26 rates)

REQUIRED TESTING Residential and Flex Juris Doctor: LSAT (GRE accepted)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS See albanylaw.edu/applicationsadmissions/information-sessions for up-to-date information schedule.

APPLICATION DEADLINES Residential and Flex Juris Doctor: The suggested priority application deadline is March 15, 2026. The final application deadline is August 1, 2026. Online Graduate Programs have 6 start times throughout the year. Go to www.albanylaw.edu/graduate for more information.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Jonathan Rosenbloom | Associate Dean of Online Education and Professor of Law phone: 518.445.3385 email: jrose@albanylaw.edu

