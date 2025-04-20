Albany Law School
NAME OF SCHOOL AND PROGRAMS Albany Law School
SCHOOL DEAN Cinnamon P. Carlarne
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1851
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM STARTED 1851
TOTAL ENROLLMENT 580
PLATFORMS OFFERED Residential Juris Doctor Flex Juris Doctor (all online except for one 3-4 day in person component a year) 100% Online Graduate Programs - LL.M., Master of Science, Certificate
AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
Residential Juris Doctor
- 19 areas of concentration available Flex Juris Doctor
- Business Law
- Environmental Law
- Government Law and Public Service
- Social Justice and Public Interest
Online Graduate Programs
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Financial Compliance and Risk Management
- Government Affairs and Advocacy
- Health Law and Healthcare Compliance
- Human Resources, Law, Leadership and Policy
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Residential Juris Doctor: 2, 3, and 4 year options Flex Juris Doctor: 3 years, 3 months (10 semesters) Online Graduate Degree: LL.M. and Master of Science (provide flexible pacing options)
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Residential Juris Doctor: 100 on-campus in Albany, New York Flex Juris Doctor: Online with one in-person 3-4 day session per year Online Graduate Programs: 100% online and asynchronous
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS Albany Law School is accredited by the American Bar Association (which accredits only J.D. programs) and Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
RANKINGS #1 in Government Law (preLaw magazine) “A” rating for health law (preLaw magazine) Top School for Online Education (preLaw magazine) “A” rating for technology law (preLaw magazine) FlexJD recognized as Top 10 Innovative Program by Bloomberg Law
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM Residential Juris Doctor - $86,076/yr for 3yr program (includes fees, and estimated costs for housing, books, etc.) Flex Juris Doctor – $83,735/yr (includes fees and estimated costs for housing, books, etc.) Online Graduate Programs: MS: $47,730 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $10,800 (based on 2025-26 rates) LLM: $48,264 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $11,040 (based on 2025-26 rates) Advanced Certificate: $14,319 with scholarships for all admitted students up to $3,240 (based on 2025-26 rates)
REQUIRED TESTING Residential and Flex Juris Doctor: LSAT (GRE accepted)
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS See albanylaw.edu/applicationsadmissions/information-sessions for up-to-date information schedule.
APPLICATION DEADLINES Residential and Flex Juris Doctor: The suggested priority application deadline is March 15, 2026. The final application deadline is August 1, 2026. Online Graduate Programs have 6 start times throughout the year. Go to www.albanylaw.edu/graduate for more information.
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Jonathan Rosenbloom | Associate Dean of Online Education and Professor of Law phone: 518.445.3385 email: jrose@albanylaw.edu