LMU Loyola Law School opened its doors more than a century ago as an evening program. The Hybrid Juris Doctor (JD) Evening Program builds on this legacy of excellence, combining the best of traditional and innovative legal education. Requiring a regular commitment of one night a week on campus, the program integrates synchronous and structured on-demand content to enrich both classroom learning and practical training.

The Hybrid JD Program is designed to meet its students where they are. Current students maintain full-time jobs, raise families and volunteer in their community - sometimes all at once. Hybrid JD students regularly participate in on-campus student organizations and contribute to one of the law school’s prestigious law reviews. Loyola alumni are among the most successful and prominent members of the legal profession, rising to high ranks in business, government and the judiciary.

(Elena Zhukova)

Fabricio Lopez ’04 – assistant general counsel at The Walt Disney Company – admires lawyers who earned their degree through an evening law program. “If you can manage to be good at your job and do well at night school, that tells me a lot about your work ethic and your commitment,” he said, noting two recent general counsels of Disney went to law school in the evening.

Home to 20-plus live-client clinics, Loyola Law School has designed practical training opportunities specifically for the needs of Hybrid JD students. These include offerings in the Workers’ Rights Clinic and the Loyola Justice for Atrocities Clinic (LJAC), which offers a one-semester hybrid option focused on representing Holocaust victims and their families seeking reparations.

“With my travel schedule, it’s nearly impossible to get a traditional internship,” said Timothy Brewster ‘26, a professional volleyball player. “But LJAC fills that gap by offering a law firm-like environment where I can develop critical legal skills remotely.”

Learn more about how Loyola Law School’s Hybrid JD Evening Program leverages the best of in-person and virtual learning to offer all worlds at lls.edu/HybridJD.

NAME OF INSTITUTION LMU Loyola Law School

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Hybrid JD Evening Program

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN Brietta R. Clark

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1920

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT 185 evening students

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED With a regular on-campus commitment of one night a week, the Hybrid JD Evening Program integrates in-person and remote learning opportunities to enrich both classroom learning and practical training. Visit lls.edu/HybridJD to learn more.

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Four years, including two summer sessions. See lls.edu/HybridJD for details.

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS In-person classes are held on LMU Loyola Law School’s award-winning Frank Gehry-designed campus in downtown Los Angeles. See lls.edu/HybridJD for a range of virtual tours.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS American Bar Association, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission

RANKINGS LMU Loyola Law School is perennially No. 1 for the number of its alumni named among the Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyers, which honors attorneys “who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.” It continues to be ranked among the Top Entertainment Law Schools by The Hollywood Reporter, among many other accolades.

COST OF PROGRAM 2025-2026 Tuition: $52,220. More information is available at lls.edu.

REQUIRED TESTING Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) or Graduate Record Examination (GRE). For other requirements, visit lls.edu/admissions/apply

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Learn about info sessions, campus tours, or chat with an admissions counselor at lls.edu/admissions/visitcampus.

APPLICATION DEADLINES May 1, 2025: Extended priority application deadline for fall 2025.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Contact the LMU Loyola Law School Admissions Office at 213.736.1074, admissions@lls.edu or via chat at lls.edu/admissions/visitcampus.

