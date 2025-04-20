Top Law Schools Ranked by Degrees Awarded in California

Business by LA Times Studios presents the 25 largest law schools operating in California. The 25 top law schools on the next pages awarded more than 2,200 degrees last year.

While schools are affiliated with larger universities, several schools are independent law schools that offer a wide range of programs, including University of California College of the Law in San Francisco and Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.

Many law schools are accredited by the American Bar Association. Law schools approved by the American Bar Association must maintain a 75% two-year cumulative pass rate.

In California, some schools are accredited by the State Bar of California. These state-accredited law schools may offer online-only programs. All state-accredited law schools must maintain a minimum, five-year cumulative bar passage rate of 40% or higher. Unaccredited law schools are not required to maintain a minimum bar pass rate.

Advertisement

Most law schools responded to questionnaires for this list, but in some instances, information from accreditation reports was utilized.

The number of law schools in California declined last year. Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco discontinued its program due to declining enrollment and financial troubles.

Many law schools offer clinics that allow students an opportunity to gain experience around various areas of law. For example, UCLA School of Law operates a Tribal Legal Development Clinic to improve the lives of Indigenous people throughout California and the country. The school received a $2.2 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in October 2024 to further support the ongoing work of that clinic.

On the following pages, you’ll also find in-depth profiles of law schools that offer a wide array of programs and classes to fit a diverse California student population.

Overall, the 25 top law schools in California have more than 7,400 students enrolled as of Jan. 1.