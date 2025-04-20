Since 1966, the UWLA School of Law (UWLA Law) has been dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality legal education to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity. With a whole-person, high-touch approach, UWLA Law supports students at every stage of their journey - from admissions to graduation and the launch of their legal careers.

Offering flexible full-time and part-time options, students can choose multiple learning modalities to fit their schedules. UWLA Law’s accredited degree program blends academic knowledge with practical skills, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for real-world legal practice.

With small class sizes and a supportive environment, UWLA Law is ideal for nontraditional students, including working professionals and those with families. The program empowers individuals who may have never envisioned themselves as lawyers and fosters a highly supportive and engaged community. Students can complete their degrees in three to four years, depending on their enrollment status (full-time or part-time).

For transfer students, UWLA Law provides a welcoming atmosphere, personalized academic plans and pre-admission transfer credit evaluations, ensuring a smooth transition.

At UWLA Law, faculty members are practicing professionals who bring real-world insights into the classroom. While the curriculum aligns with other institutions, our faculty’s hands-on teaching approach bridges the gap between theory and practice. UWLA Law fosters a collegial, supportive learning environment where students and faculty champion each other’s success. Serving a diverse student body from multicultural and socioeconomic backgrounds across Southern California, UWLA Law is committed to democratizing legal education. As University President Robert W. Brown often says, “Education at UWLA is elite, not elitist.”

UWLA School of Law is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has been continuously accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California since 1978. For nearly six decades, the UWLA School of Law has transformed lives and career trajectories – one student at a time. Note About Accreditation: Study at, or graduation from, this law school may not qualify a student to take the bar examination or be licensed to practice law in jurisdictions other than California. A student who intends to seek licensure to practice law outside of California at any time during their career should contact the admitting authority for information regarding its education and licensure requirements prior to enrolling at this law school.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS UWLA is accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC); additionally, the committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California has continuously accredited the School of Law since 1978. By choosing to focus on state bar accreditation (vs. ABA approval), UWLA can more capably expand opportunity and equity for students in pursuit of their law education.

NAME OF SCHOOL AND PROGRAMS UWLA School of Law

SCHOOL DEAN Dean Jay Frykberg, Dean Emeritus David Chaney, Associate Dean Steve Zand

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1966

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 1966

TOTAL ENROLLMENT 315

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED UWLA School of Law offers the following platform options: Online/ Distance Education, Onsite/Oncampus Education, and Hybrid (In- Person and Online) Education

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED UWLA School of Law offers a practitioner-focused legal education for the resilient learner, inclusive of transfer law students who receive individualized projected schedules and transfer credit authorizations before acceptance.

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS Three (3) years for full-time study and four (4) years for part-time study

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Online/Distance Education, Onsite/Oncampus Education, and Hybrid (In-Person and Online) Education are offered at two campus locations in Los Angeles:

WEST LA CAMPUS, 9800 S. La Cienega Blvd., 12th Fl., Inglewood, CA 90301

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY CAMPUS, 21650 Oxnard Blvd., Suite 200, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

RANKINGS Not Applicable

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM $96,475 (Tuition) plus fees. Scholarships and grants may be available through the UWLA Financial Aid Oﬃce.

REQUIRED TESTING LSAT (Law School Admissions Test)

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS Monthly virtual information sessions; information at http://www.uwla.edu or on Instagram @UWLAedu.

For information session dates and details, contact: ADMISSIONS@UWLA.EDU or phone: 310.342.5291

APPLICATION DEADLINES Rolling admissions (Fall, Spring, and Summer)

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Jay Frykberg, Dean, UWLA School of Law Verdel Baskin, admissions contact, vbaskin@uwla.edu or admissions@uwla.edu ph: 310.342.5291

uwla.edu

