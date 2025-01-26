Why did Rachel Sennott carry a jar of pickles at parties?

The “BUNNYLOVR” cast of Katarina Zhu, Rachel Sennott, Austin Amelio, Perry Yung and Jack Kilmer answers our very important questions about rabbit names and embarrassing stories from the past at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.