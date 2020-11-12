LA Times Today: Self-care ideas to ease 2020 election stress

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Election Day has come and gone but some people are still feeling the stress of this very long political season.



Just in time, Jessica Roy and the L.A. Times utility journalism team have put together some post-election self care tips.