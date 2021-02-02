Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 05:33
LA Times Today: No dirt? No farm? No problem. The potential for soil-less agriculture is huge.
Share
Lifestyle

LA Times Today: No dirt? No farm? No problem. The potential for soil-less agriculture is huge.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Farm-to-table cuisine may seem impossible for many people, especially for those living in urban areas.

But, the face of agriculture is changing and it may look a lot different than you might imagine: without any soil.

L.A. Times contributing writer Catharine Hamm shared with us all the details on this growing industry.
Lifestyle