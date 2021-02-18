Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 05:58
LA Times Today: Black herbalists’ stress relief remedies are tailor made for COVID times
Share
Lifestyle

LA Times Today: Black herbalists’ stress relief remedies are tailor made for COVID times

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
In this time of isolation and both physical and mental pain, many people have reached out to Black herbalists for restorative care and community.

L.A. Times writer Julissa James introduced us to some of these healers.
Lifestyle