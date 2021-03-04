LA Times Today: Sole Folks
The original idea for Sole Folks was to open a small sneaker boutique in the heart of Leimert Park. Now, less than a year later, and in a much larger space, it’s evolved into a retail co-op.
The venture is managed by the nonprofit Black Owned and Operated Community Land Trust, which is focused on giving the next generation of Black entrepreneurs a leg up.
