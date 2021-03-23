LA Times Today: Two L.A. families turned a McMansion into the ultimate pandemic pod.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Joel and Randi Levinson were raising their kids in a small apartment in Encino—which was just fine until suddenly they were all working and going to school there, too.
The couple and their friends, Eric and Sari Knight, along with their combined six children and two dogs, decided to rent a home together in Irvine.
Joel and Sari joined us to talk about it.
The couple and their friends, Eric and Sari Knight, along with their combined six children and two dogs, decided to rent a home together in Irvine.
Joel and Sari joined us to talk about it.