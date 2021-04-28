LA Times Today: L.A. Affairs - I found my sixth-grade crush on Tinder

It’s a love story 16 years in the making.



Talia Zimmerman, like many other middle school girls, had a crush on a boy at school. But when he moved away, she thought she’d never see him again. Then, destiny stepped in.



Talia joined us with her crush, Edan Hashai to share their story.