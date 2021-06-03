LA Times Today: Gen-Z is discovering antiques. It’s a pandemic thing
Macy Eleni has become a viral sensation for shopping thrift stores and estate sales across Los Angeles. Her TikTok videos @blazedandglazed are getting millions of views and introducing a whole new generation to the joys of antiquing.
We tagged along with Eleni on a recent treasure hunt.
