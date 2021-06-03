Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Gen-Z is discovering antiques. It’s a pandemic thing
LA Times Today: Gen-Z is discovering antiques. It’s a pandemic thing

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Macy Eleni has become a viral sensation for shopping thrift stores and estate sales across Los Angeles. Her TikTok videos @blazedandglazed are getting millions of views and introducing a whole new generation to the joys of antiquing.

We tagged along with Eleni on a recent treasure hunt.
