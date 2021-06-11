LA Times Today: Reseda Cactus Ranch
The first thing you notice when you drive by California Nursery Specialties in Reseda are the giant roadside dinosaurs.
During the week, the three-acre nursery, better known as the Cactus Ranch, focuses on its wholesale business.
But on the weekends, it opens to the public and has become a sanctuary for L.A. succulent lovers.
