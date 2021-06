LA Times Today: L.A.’s newest craft beer is made with native plants and blooms

So, a bunch of guys walk into a bar—plant nerds, bug geeks and beer fanatics—and though that sounds like the start of a joke, what emerged was a tasty, new craft beer made with native California plants . It’s called “Local Source.”Eagle Rock Brewery hosted a pollination party to celebrate.To learn more about how you can take part in ongoing habitat restoration, head over to theodorepayne.org.And craft beer fans, be on the lookout for “Local Source” at your nearest indie liquor store.