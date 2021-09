Painted Brain: David “Eli” Israelian

David “Eli” Israelian, co-founder of the peer-run mental health nonprofit Painted Brain, talks about how even if you are resilient, you can still fall, but if you have built a strong foundation, it’s not as big of a drop.

