LA Times Today: TikTok therapy guru covers Delta variant and COVID anxiety
Over the last year and a half, TikTok’s “truth doctor” has emerged as a beacon of light for more than 1.6 million followers.
This clinical psychologist and social worker is known for her willingness to get personal and give advice on how to navigate the emotional fallout of COVID-19.
