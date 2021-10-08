LA Times Today: Cardi B and Awkwafina’s L.A. dog groomer is turning heads
Just because they’re dogs, doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be in vogue.
Josh White is the co-owner of Dogue Spa in West Hollywood, offering dogs cool cuts and vibrant dye jobs.
He and his fellow stylists are turning heads and helping to modernize the pet industry.
