LA Times Today: Image Magazine: Sami Miró knows the secret to making sustainable fashion work
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Designer Sami Miró is challenging how we think about sustainable fashion.
The newest issue of the L.A. Times Image Magazine spotlights Sami and her eco-chic “Sami Miró Vintage Collection.”
Sami joined us to talk about it.
The newest issue of the L.A. Times Image Magazine spotlights Sami and her eco-chic “Sami Miró Vintage Collection.”
Sami joined us to talk about it.