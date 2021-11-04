LA Times Today: Fall planting with the Theodore Payne Foundation

This is the fall planting season, so it’s important to know the kinds of plants, seeds and bulbs that are good for Southern California.



That’s where the Theodore Payne Foundation can help. It’s a non-profit educational center, garden and nursery in Sun Valley.