LA Times Today: ‘Making the Cut’ winner Andrea Pitter on her new L.A. shop
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Brooklyn-based bridalwear designer Andrea Pitter won top prize on season two of Amazon’s “Making the Cut"—the runway-to-retail reality TV show.
She says inclusive design is the key to her business, and now she’s bringing her ideas here to L.A. and setting up shop.
Andrea joined Kelvin Washington from her flagship store in Brooklyn.
She says inclusive design is the key to her business, and now she’s bringing her ideas here to L.A. and setting up shop.
Andrea joined Kelvin Washington from her flagship store in Brooklyn.