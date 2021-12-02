LA Times Today: Where to find L.A.’s little-known stash of vintage birds
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Occidental College in Los Angeles is home to 65,000 bird specimens, including the largest single collection of Mexican birds anywhere in the world.
They’re housed at the Moore Lab of Zoology. Not only are these creatures beautiful to behold, their contributions to scientific research continue to this day.
They’re housed at the Moore Lab of Zoology. Not only are these creatures beautiful to behold, their contributions to scientific research continue to this day.