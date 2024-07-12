LA Times Today: The nonalcoholic drink of the summer claims to help anxiety. But is the hype real?

“An uplifting feeling without the haze of alcohol,” “a summer spritz without the booze” – these are descriptions of a trending category of beverages generating a buzz, just not in your bloodstream.



L.A. Times contributor Alana Hope Levinson told Lisa McRee what is in these drinks that claim to help manage stress, enhance creativity and sharpen focus.