LA Times Today: Move over, pickleball: In this wealthy L.A. neighborhood, another game reigns supreme
You probably remember that pickleball was the it game everywhere during the pandemic – but bocce ball is king in the Palisades!
Deborah Netburn writes about faith, spirituality and joy for the times. She introduced us to an L.A. community with a love for an old Roman pastime that’s bringing generations together.
