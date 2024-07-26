LA Times Today: Move over, pickleball: In this wealthy L.A. neighborhood, another game reigns supreme

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

You probably remember that pickleball was the it game everywhere during the pandemic – but bocce ball is king in the Palisades!



Deborah Netburn writes about faith, spirituality and joy for the times. She introduced us to an L.A. community with a love for an old Roman pastime that’s bringing generations together.