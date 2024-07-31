LA Times Today: Best beaches in Southern California for every type of beachgoer

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Southern California is often criticized for the high cost of living, but in the Golden State, the old adage, “you get what you pay for,” rings true. And you can see it when you look out across out beautiful coastline.



A team of L.A. Times reporters spent months visiting the 50 best beaches from Santa Barbara down to San Diego.



Features editor Brittany Levine Beckman told Lisa McRee about some of the top spots to hit this summer.