LA Times Today: Grab a smoothie, draw some blood. Inside L.A.’s new $50,000-a-year wellness club
Los Angeles is famous for its pricey organic grocery stores and expensive gym memberships, all in the quest for better health. But what if you could combine your fitness routine, nutrition and medical care all in one luxe destination, skipping a visit to the doctor’s office altogether?
L.A. Times features writer Deborah Vankin joined Lisa McRee to talk about L.A.’s newest and very fancy wellness club.
