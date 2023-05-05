LA Times Today: How a Laurel Canyon store honors rock legends

As cars loudly race up Laurel Canyon Boulevard on their way from Hollywood to the valley, the Canyon Country Store sits quietly in the middle of Laurel Canyon. The store is like a shrine to the rock stars that helped define the famed Laurel Canyon sound of the ‘60s and ‘70s. David Crosby, Mama Cass, Jim Morrison, Joni Mitchell and many more crossed paths at the now legendary store.



Co-owner Tommy Bina has presided over the store since 1982 and has made it his mission to preserve the rock and roll spirit of Laurel Canyon.