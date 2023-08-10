LA Times Today: Want to feel thrilled to be alive? Try death meditation
Death is inevitable for all of us, but it’s often an experience we don’t stop and reflect on until it confronts us head on. Now a growing number of people are turning to the Buddhist practice of death meditation to overcome their fears about the end of life.
Deborah Netburn covers faith and spirituality for the L.A. Times. She wrote about why death meditation made her feel more alive than ever.
