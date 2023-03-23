LA Times Today: A day in the life of a celebrity dog groomer

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A step into Jess Rona’s dog grooming shop on the corner of Larchmont and Melrose is like paying a visit to grandma’s retro dog-friendly living room.



L.A. Times Today spent the day with the owner— an actress/dog-grooming entrepreneur —who hopes the dog-washing business opens up doors to a TV show.