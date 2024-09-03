Advertisement
Rise of the Resistance: Disneyland’s future in a dramatic Star Wars ride

If It’s a Small World, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion represent Disneyland’s foundational attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance represents its future.

By Todd Martens
 and Mark E. Potts
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one ride where the time outside of the ride vehicle is as impressive as the time spent inside it, as we traverse caverns, meet the BB-8 droid and Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and then board a transport ship to take us to space, where we’re imprisoned and then rescued. That such a gigantic and technically impressive theme park attraction can manage to feel personal is truly a feat.

Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.
Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine. Martens has contributed to numerous books, including “The Big Lebowski: An Illustrated, Annotated History of the Greatest Cult Film of All Time.” He continues to torture himself by rooting for the Chicago Cubs and, while he likes dogs, he is more of a cat person.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

