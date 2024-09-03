Rise of the Resistance: Disneyland’s future in a dramatic Star Wars ride

If It’s a Small World, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion represent Disneyland’s foundational attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance represents its future.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one ride where the time outside of the ride vehicle is as impressive as the time spent inside it, as we traverse caverns, meet the BB-8 droid and Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and then board a transport ship to take us to space, where we’re imprisoned and then rescued. That such a gigantic and technically impressive theme park attraction can manage to feel personal is truly a feat.



Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.