Photos: Standout style at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Some of the eye-catching style (Gucci and otherwise) from the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, left, Jared Leto and Donald Glover, all wearing Gucci, at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. (Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish’s custom Gucci look included a blue and silver wool and GG lamé oversize bowling shirt and oversize jogger pants with floral sequin embroideries and Swarovski crystal appliqué on the sleeves and side of the trousers. The sunnies? They’re Gucci too. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)
Musical guest Anderson .Paak (who performed with the Free Nationals) wore Gucci twice, changing into a custom ivory and burnt orange check and GG-printed cotton canvas bowling shirt and shorts after dinner. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for LACMA)
Yara Shahidi came out of her shell, so to speak, with this pale yellow pleated silk one-shoulder gown with shell-like detail from the Gucci 2020 Cruise collection. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for LACMA)
Brie Larson wore a Gucci black velvet and ivory organza gown with a purple satin duchesse bow on the waistline, red embroidered heart detail and crystal star skirt embroidery to the Gucci-sponsored 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for LACMA)
Eva Chow, LACMA trustee and Art + Film Gala co-chair, wears a yellow all-over plissé silk V-neck, long-sleeve gown with pink contrast draped panels and black contrast cuffs from the Gucci Cruise 2020 collection. (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA)
Salma Hayek Pinault’s pink bonded microcrystal halter gown with patent leather details was a custom Gucci number. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana’s colorful Gucci garb included a sage green silk georgette and black tulle long-sleeve gown with black and red lace, velvet and satin duchesse details on the sleeves and butterfly embroidery on the skirt. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Ava DuVernay’s Gucci ensemble included a silver iridescent lamé pleated long-sleeve gown with asymmetric detail from the fall and winter 2019 Gucci collection, black leather high-heel pumps with crystals and a black leather Dionysus clutch. (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)
Laura Dern opted for a black silk short-sleeve Gucci dress with purple lace sleeves, butterfly appliqué, yellow sequin embroidered trim and black leather belt detail for the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images)
