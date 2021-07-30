A writing studio brings whimsy to small-space living
A Craftsman-inspired home in Elysian Heights gets a whimsical expansion: a writing studio, with a hidden rooftop deck that offers views of downtown Los Angeles.
During the design process, Ben Warwas, left, and Chris Skeens realized they could put a roof deck on top of the house so that owner Jane Stephens Rosenthal didn’t lose any yard space. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Jane Stephens Rosenthal writes in a journal at her desk in her writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Filmmaker Jane Stephens Rosenthal in her writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Poet and filmmaker Jane Stephens Rosenthal in her writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A tall euphorbia cactus grows outside the writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A patio outside the writing studio offers ample space for socializing or rehearsals. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
From her steep hillside, Rosenthal can peek over the house and see downtown Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ben Warwas, left, and Chris Skeens in the backyard, which is its own space. “Because it’s on an intense hill, we saw the building as an extension of the landscape,” says Skeens. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The 480-square-foot studio (including the roof deck), which has a bathroom, nods to both Spanish and storybook style, with a touch of Jackie Onassis’ Greek beach house thrown in. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Jane Stephens Rosenthal walks up the stairway to the rooftop deck atop her writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Jane Stephens Rosenthal enjoys the view from the rooftop deck atop her writing studio. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)