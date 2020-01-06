39 Images
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet hits and misses
The standout looks from the Golden Globes
Hit: Ana de Armas in a navy sequined strapless ballgown by Ralph & Russo. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Billy Porter in a white Alex Vinash tuxedo with a feather train. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Jennifer Lopez in very bow-forward Valentino gown. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Hit: Greta Gerwig in black and white Proenza Schouler gown. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Zoey Deutch in a yellow jumpsuit by Fendi. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Hit: Jennifer Aniston in a black Dior Haute Couture gown. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Margot Robbie in an embroidered multicolored top and long ivory skirt by Chanel. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Joey King in a black and white Iris van Herpen gown. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Hit: Cynthia Erivo in a custom black and white Thom Browne gown that’s said to have taken more than 800 hours to construct. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Hit: Naomi Watts in a sparkling gown by Armani Privé. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Dakota Fanning in a lavender Dior gown. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Kerry Washington in a black satin skirt and tuxedo jacket by Altuzarra accessorized by a diamond harness. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Olivia Colman in a scarlet Emilia Wickstead gown. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
On the fence: Lucy Boynton in a silver Louis Vuitton gown. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Christina Applegate in a shimmering gown by Pamella Roland. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Miss: Gwyneth Paltrow in a sheer caramel-colored gown from Fendi. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
On the fence: Awkwafina in a black and white tuxedo-style look with a ruffled collar by Dior Haute Couture. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
On the fence: Taylor Swift in a voluminous Etro gown with a floral print. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Hit: Nicole Kidman in a bespoke red Atelier Versace evening dress. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Laura Dern in a custom Saint Laurent gown. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Charlize Theron in a bright green and black Grecian-style Dior Haute Couture gown. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Tiffany Haddish in a pink dress by Galia Lahav. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Ben Platt in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh. (Getty Images)
Hit: Rachel Brosnahan, with Jason Ralph, in a sequined purple gown by Michael Kors Collection. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Rachel Bilson, with Bill Hader, in a black lingerie-inspired Brock Collection look with gold embroidery. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit couple: Jason Momoa in a green velvet Tom Ford suit and black Valentino trousers and Lisa Bonet in a botanical-inspired gown by Fendi Couture. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Ellen DeGeneres in a navy embellished suit by Celine by Hedi Slimane. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Salma Hayek Pinault in a long Gucci skirt and teal top. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miss: Bel Powley in deep V-neck gown by Miu Miu. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Kate McKinnon in a black pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. (2020 NBCUniversal Media / Getty Images)
Hit: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a Ralph & Russo suit paired with Christian Louboutin shoes. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Scarlett Johansson in a scarlet Vera Wang gown. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Cate Blanchett in a buttery-yellow Mary Katrantzou gown. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Reese Witherspoon in white Roland Mouret gown. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a Gucci midi-dress. (Getty Images)
Miss: Jodie Comer in an emerald gown by Mary Katrantzou. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Anna Paquin in an embellished Dior dress. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Chris Evans in a burgundy velvet tuxedo by Isaia. (2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)
